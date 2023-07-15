Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €1.50 ($1.65) and last traded at €1.50 ($1.65). 360,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.46 ($1.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.75) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.67.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

