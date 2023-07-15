Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Heineken Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,969. Heineken has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Heineken Increases Dividend

About Heineken

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5385 per share. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

