Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in June

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 52,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

