Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $170.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

HRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $142.65 on Thursday. Herc has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $162.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Herc

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.30 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 51.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,410,000 after buying an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Herc by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

