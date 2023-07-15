Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

