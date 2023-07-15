HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,036 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

