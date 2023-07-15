HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,203,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,272,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 841,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,803,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,892. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.