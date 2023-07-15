HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,941 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.50. The stock had a trading volume of 589,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $322.82 and a one year high of $429.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.17.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.92.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

