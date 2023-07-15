HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,634,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

