HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.94. 1,160,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,861. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $137.14 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

