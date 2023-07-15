HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 143,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brunswick Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

BC traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. 1,116,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

