Hobart Private Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,399 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $451.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $453.75. The stock has a market cap of $336.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average is $412.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

