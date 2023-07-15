Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Down 59.9% in June

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hour Loop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hour Loop during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hour Loop by 271.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hour Loop by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hour Loop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Hour Loop in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

HOUR stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,494. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Hour Loop has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

