Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

