Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.3 %

DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

