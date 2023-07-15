Hourglass Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,703 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.4 %

About BHP Group

BHP opened at $62.08 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

