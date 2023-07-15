Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 5,812 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

AT&T Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE T opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $20.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

