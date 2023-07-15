Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypera Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.27. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. Hypera has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

