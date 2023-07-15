Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hypera Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.27. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. Hypera has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.
About Hypera
