Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Up 755.6% in June

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 755.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYW. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hywin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hywin by 164.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hywin by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYW opened at $7.14 on Friday. Hywin has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

