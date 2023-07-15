IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:IAALF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

