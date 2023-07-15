ICON Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $233.76 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,464,280 coins and its circulating supply is 961,464,205 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

