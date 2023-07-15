IDW Media (IDWM) & The Competition Head to Head Review

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare IDW Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares IDW Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDW Media
|$36.09 million
|-$750,000.00
|-1.61
|IDW Media Competitors
|$1.25 billion
|$248.27 million
|2.45
Risk & Volatility
IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IDW Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDW Media
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|IDW Media Competitors
|194
|401
|563
|6
|2.33
As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 68.84%. Given IDW Media’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares IDW Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDW Media
|-14.40%
|-20.50%
|-16.15%
|IDW Media Competitors
|-20.50%
|-49.37%
|-6.06%
Summary
IDW Media rivals beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
IDW Media Company Profile
IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.
