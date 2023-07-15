Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Sells $211,329.21 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Larry Fernandes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingredion alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

INGR stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.