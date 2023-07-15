InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.70 million-$135.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.28 million. InMode also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet raised InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. InMode has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.09.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 54.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 31.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

