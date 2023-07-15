Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW) Short Interest Update

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 471.0% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

IOACW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOACW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $235,000.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

