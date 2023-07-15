Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $554,575.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE:ANET opened at $165.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
