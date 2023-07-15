Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $554,575.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $165.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

