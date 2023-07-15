Insider Selling: Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Senior Officer Sells C$12,193.54 in Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Carlton Stewart sold 19,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$12,193.54.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.44. The firm has a market cap of C$299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.16.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

