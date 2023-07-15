Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells $4,153,800.42 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,248,222.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $553.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $617.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

