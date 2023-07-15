Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 44,994 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 44,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £12,148.38 ($15,628.95).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Thomas Spain bought 42,762 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £16,677.18 ($21,455.27).

On Monday, April 24th, Thomas Spain acquired 150,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £58,500 ($75,260.52).

On Thursday, April 20th, Thomas Spain purchased 400,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($195,548.69).

On Thursday, April 13th, Thomas Spain sold 65,237 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £24,790.06 ($31,892.53).

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.37) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.11 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.90 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.34. The company has a market capitalization of £48.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

