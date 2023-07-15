Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $135,694.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $135,694.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VRSN stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in VeriSign by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

