Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IINN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,601. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

