Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$221.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.62. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

