Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $53.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

