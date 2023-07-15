Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

