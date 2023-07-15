International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.