International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Update

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ICTEF remained flat at $3.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. International Container Terminal Services has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
About International Container Terminal Services
