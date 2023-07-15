International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Short Interest Update

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ICTEF remained flat at $3.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. International Container Terminal Services has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

