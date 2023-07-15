International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in June

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $3.31 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. International Distributions Services has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.35.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

