International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in June

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $3.31 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. International Distributions Services has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.35.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.