International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 581.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 0.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in International Paper by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.4 %

IP stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

