Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00013875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $15.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,402,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,949,295 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.