Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) are going to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of PRF opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $166.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 821,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 190,044 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,618,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

