Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $179.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.