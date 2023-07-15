Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $179.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
