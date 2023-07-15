Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $153.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

