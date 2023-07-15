Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) shares are going to split on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $354.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $260.46 and a 12 month high of $356.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

