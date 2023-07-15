Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) are going to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSCC opened at $109.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.4527 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 863.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1,123.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.