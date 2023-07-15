Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.14 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.