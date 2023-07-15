Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.14 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
