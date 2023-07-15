iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $451.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.81. The company has a market cap of $336.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.