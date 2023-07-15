iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

