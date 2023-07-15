iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 722,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,672. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

