iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the June 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 282,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,420. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,550,105,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

