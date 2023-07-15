iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the June 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
SUSC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 282,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,420. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
