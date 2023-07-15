iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENZL stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,295. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $53.35.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

